Friday's game between the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-2) matching up at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 89-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UL Monroe, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Delta Devils' most recent outing on Thursday ended in an 85-82 victory against McNeese.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mississippi Valley State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 89, Mississippi Valley State 63

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Delta Devils averaged 55.3 points per game last season (336th in college basketball) while allowing 78.2 per contest (358th in college basketball). They had a -665 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 22.9 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State scored more in conference play (56.3 points per game) than overall (55.3).

The Delta Devils averaged 57.1 points per game at home last season, and 53.3 away.

At home, Mississippi Valley State gave up 77.5 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than it allowed away (77.9).

