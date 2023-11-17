Friday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 92-58 and heavily favors TCU to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 92, Mississippi Valley State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-34.8)

TCU (-34.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

Mississippi Valley State scored just 61.0 points per game (second-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played better on defense, where it gave up 74.8 points per game (310th-ranked).

The Delta Devils pulled down 28.5 boards per game (328th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

In terms of assists, Mississippi Valley State dished out only 10.0 per contest (seventh-worst in college basketball).

The Delta Devils came up short in the turnover area last season, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 15.3 turnovers per game. They ranked 112th with 12.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Delta Devils found it difficult to rack up threes, ranking 13th-worst in college basketball with 5.1 treys per game. They ranked 138th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last season.

Mississippi Valley State ceded 7.9 three-pointers per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.8% three-point percentage (303rd-ranked).

Mississippi Valley State took 72.4% two-pointers and 27.6% threes last year. Of the team's buckets, 76.3% were two-pointers and 23.7% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.