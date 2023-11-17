The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak at the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Horned Frogs allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Mississippi Valley State went 3-6 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 39th.

The Delta Devils scored 7.4 fewer points per game last year (61.0) than the Horned Frogs allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

Mississippi Valley State put together a 5-4 record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi Valley State scored more points at home (68.0 per game) than away (58.5) last season.

At home, the Delta Devils allowed 70.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).

At home, Mississippi Valley State made 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

