Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Lauderdale County, Mississippi today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morton High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booneville High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
