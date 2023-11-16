The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Victor Hedman light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

  • Hedman has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).
  • Hedman has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:22 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 24:04 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 24:02 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 2 1 1 24:46 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:15 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:17 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

