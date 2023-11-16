The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) meet a fellow ACC foe when they host the Boston College Eagles (6-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

While Pittsburgh ranks 62nd in total defense with 371.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 14th-worst (310.0 yards per game). Boston College is compiling 396.7 total yards per game on offense this season (58th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 374.6 total yards per contest (68th-ranked).

Here we will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Game Info

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Pittsburgh Boston College 310.0 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (60th) 371.0 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.6 (66th) 98.0 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.7 (17th) 212.0 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.0 (100th) 19 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 13 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Christian Veilleux has compiled 1,179 yards (117.9 ypg) on 94-of-184 passing with seven touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Rodney Hammond has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 381 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

C'Bo Flemister has carried the ball 84 times for 333 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jerrod Means' leads his squad with 558 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 71 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 527 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gavin Bartholomew has a total of 326 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 1,846 passing yards (184.6 per game) while completing 57.3% of his passes. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 806 yards (80.6 ypg) on 158 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 565 yards across 122 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 500 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 37 catches on 57 targets with five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has 24 receptions (on 53 targets) for a total of 307 yards (30.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ryan O'Keefe's 32 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown.

