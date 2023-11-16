In the contest between the Boston College Eagles and Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+3) Over (45.5) Boston College 27, Pittsburgh 24

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this game.

The Panthers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Panthers have played five games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 45.5 points, one more than the average point total for Pittsburgh games this season.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Eagles based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

The Eagles have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Eagles games have gone over the point total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The average point total for Boston College this season is 5.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Panthers vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 19.9 28.2 27 24 12.8 33.5 Boston College 26.4 28.5 25.7 28.7 27.5 28.3

