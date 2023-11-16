Heading into their Thursday, November 16 game against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) at United Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) will be monitoring three players on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Erik Cernak D Questionable Undisclosed Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed Andreas Athanasiou C Questionable Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the league (53 total, 3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 34 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

Chicago's total of 45 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 15th in the league.

With a goal differential of -11, they are 25th in the league.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-185) Blackhawks (+150) 6.5

