Lightning vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - November 16
Heading into their Thursday, November 16 game against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) at United Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) will be monitoring three players on the injury report.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Erik Cernak
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the league (53 total, 3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 34 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
- Chicago's total of 45 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 15th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -11, they are 25th in the league.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-185)
|Blackhawks (+150)
|6.5
