Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Lafayette County, Mississippi today? We have what you need here.
Lafayette County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Pontotoc High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Oxford, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
