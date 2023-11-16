Thursday's contest between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) and Jackson State Tigers (0-4) squaring off at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 76-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tulsa, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 76, Jackson State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulsa (-4.4)

Tulsa (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.1

Jackson State Performance Insights

Jackson State was 283rd in college basketball last season with 67.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 279th with 73.6 points allowed per contest.

Last season the Tigers grabbed 32.0 rebounds per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Last year Jackson State ranked 249th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.2 per game.

While the Tigers ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in turnovers per game with 14.6 (14th-worst), they ranked 102nd in college basketball with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Tigers were 288th in the country with 6.3 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 291st with a 32.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Jackson State allowed 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.4% three-point percentage (282nd-ranked).

Last season Jackson State took 65.8% two-pointers, accounting for 73.9% of the team's buckets. It shot 34.2% threes (26.1% of the team's baskets).

