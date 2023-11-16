The Jackson State Tigers (0-4) will try to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulsa vs. Jackson State matchup.

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulsa Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM Tulsa (-10.5) 146.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulsa (-10.5) 146.5 -700 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jackson State covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Tigers had an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs last season.

Tulsa covered six times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Golden Hurricane games went over the point total 16 out of 28 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.