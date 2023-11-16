The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point included, will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Point's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brayden Point vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point's plus-minus this season, in 20:05 per game on the ice, is -8.

Point has scored a goal in four of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 16 games this year, Point has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Point has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 16 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Point goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Point has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Point Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 16 Games 3 18 Points 4 6 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

