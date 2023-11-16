Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Does a bet on Cirelli intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli has averaged 18:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Cirelli has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 16 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Cirelli has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Cirelli has an assist in five of 16 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Cirelli goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Cirelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 16 Games 3 7 Points 2 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

