How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Temple Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (1-1) square off against the Temple Owls (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss vs. Temple 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Owls' 63.1 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 56.7 the Rebels allowed.
- When Temple gave up fewer than 68.6 points last season, it went 9-8.
- Last year, the Rebels averaged just 2.5 more points per game (68.6) than the Owls gave up (66.1).
- When Ole Miss scored more than 66.1 points last season, it went 15-2.
- Last season, the Rebels had a 37.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.8% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Owls' opponents hit.
- The Owls shot at a 35.4% rate from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points below the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Queens (NC)
|W 91-44
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 80-70
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/15/2023
|Temple
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/18/2023
|Howard
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/25/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
