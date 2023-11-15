The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will host the New Orleans Privateers (0-2) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi State vs. New Orleans 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Privateers' 61.5 points per game last year were just 2.5 more points than the 59 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

When New Orleans allowed fewer than 71.1 points last season, it went 7-13.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged only 3.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Privateers gave up (67.2).

When Mississippi State scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 17-1.

Mississippi State Schedule