Wednesday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) and the New Orleans Privateers (0-2) at Humphrey Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-49 and heavily favors Mississippi State to take home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Bulldogs head into this game after an 84-45 victory over Jacksonville State on Sunday.

Mississippi State vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 83, New Orleans 49

Mississippi State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a +397 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 12.1 points per game. They put up 71.1 points per game, 66th in college basketball, and gave up 59 per outing to rank 50th in college basketball.

With 65.6 points per game in SEC matchups, Mississippi State averaged 5.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.1 PPG).

When playing at home, the Bulldogs scored 15.9 more points per game last season (76.1) than they did on the road (60.2).

Defensively Mississippi State played better in home games last season, surrendering 56.8 points per game, compared to 62.9 in road games.

