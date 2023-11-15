Player props are listed for Elias Pettersson and Noah Dobson, among others, when the Vancouver Canucks host the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canucks vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

One of Vancouver's top contributing offensive players this season is Pettersson, who has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 19:30 per game.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 9 1 2 3 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 4 1 0 1 7

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Quinn Hughes has totaled 23 points (1.5 per game), scoring five goals and adding 18 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 0 at Senators Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 3 4 5 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 6

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

J.T. Miller's season total of 23 points has come from nine goals and 14 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 at Senators Nov. 9 1 1 2 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Dobson's 12 points are important for New York. He has recorded five goals and seven assists in 14 games.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Wild Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 1 0 1 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bo Horvat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Bo Horvat has racked up 11 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has four goals and seven assists.

Horvat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 13 0 1 1 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Bruins Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Nov. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 0 2 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.