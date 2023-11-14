Will Waltteri Merela Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 14?
Can we count on Waltteri Merela scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Waltteri Merela score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Merela stats and insights
- Merela is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Merela has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 35 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Merela recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|5:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.