Should you wager on Victor Hedman to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Hedman has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Hedman averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 35 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:22 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 24:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 24:02 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 2 1 1 24:46 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:15 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:17 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:06 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.