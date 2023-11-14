Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tippah County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Tippah County, Mississippi today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tippah County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Falkner High School at Potts Camp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Potts Camp, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walnut High School at North Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Ecru, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Mountain High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.