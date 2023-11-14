The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, will attempt to break a five-game losing stretch when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (8-2). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Mavericks matchup.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-3.5) 239.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 124.1 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.6 per outing (24th in the NBA). They have a +65 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Pelicans' -71 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.1 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 116.2 per contest (22nd in league).

The two teams average 233.2 points per game combined, 6.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams together give up 233.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Dallas has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

New Orleans is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

Pelicans and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Mavericks +2500 +1100 -

