The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) play the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-23.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ole Miss went 11-19-0 ATS last season.

Rebels games went over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.

Detroit Mercy went 14-16-0 ATS last year.

Titans games went over the point total 16 out of 30 times last year.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Ole Miss is 58th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 50th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Ole Miss winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

