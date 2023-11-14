How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Titans allowed to opponents.
- Ole Miss had a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Titans ranked 65th.
- Last year, the Rebels averaged 67.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed.
- When Ole Miss put up more than 75.3 points last season, it went 4-2.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
- In home games, the Rebels surrendered 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than in away games (73.8).
- At home, Ole Miss sunk 1.2 more threes per game (6.6) than away from home (5.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to in away games (27.1%).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alabama State
|W 69-59
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/10/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 75-64
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/14/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
