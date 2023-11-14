The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Titans allowed to opponents.
  • Ole Miss had a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Titans ranked 65th.
  • Last year, the Rebels averaged 67.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed.
  • When Ole Miss put up more than 75.3 points last season, it went 4-2.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

  • Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Rebels surrendered 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than in away games (73.8).
  • At home, Ole Miss sunk 1.2 more threes per game (6.6) than away from home (5.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to in away games (27.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Alabama State W 69-59 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/10/2023 Eastern Washington W 75-64 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/14/2023 Detroit Mercy - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/17/2023 Sam Houston - C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/22/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center

