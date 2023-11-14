Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Newton County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Newton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pearl High School at Newton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Decatur, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Public High School at Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lake, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
