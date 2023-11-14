The No. 6 UConn Huskies (2-0) host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at XL Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. There is no line set for the matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Last season 15 of Mississippi Valley State's games hit the over.

The Delta Devils were 17-11-0 against the spread last season.

UConn put together a 24-9-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 17-11-0 mark from Mississippi Valley State.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 78.6 139.6 64.1 138.9 143 Mississippi Valley State 61 139.6 74.8 138.9 134.6

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils averaged just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (61) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (64.1).

Mississippi Valley State put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 5-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 24-9-0 20-13-0 Mississippi Valley State 17-11-0 15-13-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Mississippi Valley State 15-2 Home Record 4-6 5-5 Away Record 1-19 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

