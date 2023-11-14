How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (2-0) hit the court against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.
Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights
- The Delta Devils shot 40.6% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 4-12 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.9% from the field.
- The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.
- The Delta Devils' 61.0 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
- Mississippi Valley State put together a 5-7 record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.
Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68.0 per game) than away (58.5) last season.
- At home, the Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.
- At home, Mississippi Valley State knocked down 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).
Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ LSU
|L 106-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 82-43
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/14/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|11/17/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
