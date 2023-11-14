The No. 5 UConn Huskies (2-0) hit the court against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils shot 40.6% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 4-12 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.9% from the field.

The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.

The Delta Devils' 61.0 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State put together a 5-7 record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68.0 per game) than away (58.5) last season.

At home, the Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.

At home, Mississippi Valley State knocked down 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

