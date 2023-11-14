The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) and the North Alabama Lions (2-0) meet in a game with no set line at Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Mississippi State (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 0.3% less often than North Alabama (14-13-0) last season.

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 65.7 139.8 61.0 135.3 131.0 North Alabama 74.1 139.8 74.3 135.3 143.9

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs put up 8.6 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Lions allowed (74.3).

When Mississippi State put up more than 74.3 points last season, it went 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 16-15-0 13-18-0 North Alabama 14-13-0 16-11-0

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State North Alabama 12-4 Home Record 9-4 4-6 Away Record 8-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

