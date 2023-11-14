The North Alabama Lions (2-0) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. North Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-18.5) 138.5 -5000 +1350 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-18.5) 138.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mississippi State compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 13 Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

North Alabama went 14-13-0 ATS last year.

The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 27 times last season.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Sportsbooks rate Mississippi State considerably higher (55th in the country) than the computer rankings do (112th).

Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

