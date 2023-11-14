The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) face the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

In games Mississippi State shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.

The Lions ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 24th.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 8.6 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Lions allowed (74.3).

When Mississippi State totaled more than 74.3 points last season, it went 4-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.0.

Mississippi State made 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule