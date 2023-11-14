The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) face the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • In games Mississippi State shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
  • The Lions ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 24th.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 8.6 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Lions allowed (74.3).
  • When Mississippi State totaled more than 74.3 points last season, it went 4-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

  • Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.0.
  • Mississippi State made 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Arizona State W 71-56 Wintrust Arena
11/11/2023 UT Martin W 87-63 Humphrey Coliseum
11/14/2023 North Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum
11/18/2023 Washington State - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/24/2023 Nicholls State - Humphrey Coliseum

