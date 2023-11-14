Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Blues on November 14, 2023
The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikita Kucherov, Robert Thomas and others in this game.
Lightning vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:58 per game.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|2
|2
|4
|5
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|1
|4
|5
|5
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Brayden Point has 18 points (1.2 per game), scoring six goals and adding 12 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|5
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Victor Hedman's 17 points this season have come via three goals and 14 assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Thomas' 15 points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has six goals and nine assists in 13 games.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|0
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Brayden Schenn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Brayden Schenn is a top offensive contributor for St. Louis with nine total points this season. He has scored five goals and added four assists in 13 games.
Schenn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|3
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
