Herbert Jones could make a big impact for the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jones put up four points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 134-116 loss versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+126)

Over 4.5 (+126) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Over 2.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-179)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.1 points per contest last season made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Mavericks allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the league.

The Mavericks allowed 24.9 assists per game last season (eighth in the league).

The Mavericks were the best squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.1 makes per game.

Herbert Jones vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 37 14 9 2 0 1 2 2/2/2023 35 9 2 1 1 1 3 1/7/2023 34 16 6 1 1 1 5

