Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Choctaw County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Choctaw County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Choctaw County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sebastopol High School at French Camp Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: French Camp, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.