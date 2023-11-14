Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) host the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at First National Bank Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: First National Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- Alcorn State and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 29 times last year.
- The Braves were 15-14-0 against the spread last season.
- Arkansas State (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 0.2% more often than Alcorn State (15-14-0) last year.
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arkansas State
|65.7
|133.4
|67.6
|138.2
|132.5
|Alcorn State
|67.7
|133.4
|70.6
|138.2
|136.8
Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends
- The Braves' 67.7 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed to opponents.
- Alcorn State put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.6 points.
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arkansas State
|14-13-0
|10-17-0
|Alcorn State
|15-14-0
|15-14-0
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arkansas State
|Alcorn State
|10-8
|Home Record
|7-2
|2-11
|Away Record
|10-10
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|5-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-6-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|58.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|3-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
