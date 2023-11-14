Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) meet the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arkansas State Rank
|Arkansas State AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|67.7
|280th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|9.8
|355th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.