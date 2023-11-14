Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) go up against the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas State (-10.5)
|153.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Arkansas State (-10.5)
|153.5
|-650
|+440
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Alcorn State won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs last season, the Braves had an ATS record of 5-2.
- Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Red Wolves games hit the over 10 out of 27 times last season.
