The Alcorn State Braves (1-1) go up against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Alcorn State went 12-2 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.

The Braves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Red Wolves finished 155th.

The Braves scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed.

When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Alcorn State went 12-4.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Alcorn State scored 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (64.2).

At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.7.

Beyond the arc, Alcorn State drained fewer treys on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule