The Alcorn State Braves (1-1) go up against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Alcorn State went 12-2 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Braves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Red Wolves finished 155th.
  • The Braves scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed.
  • When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Alcorn State went 12-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Alcorn State scored 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (64.2).
  • At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Alcorn State drained fewer treys on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Arkansas L 93-59 Bud Walton Arena
11/8/2023 Xavier (LA) W 70-62 Davey Whitney Complex
11/14/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
11/16/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/19/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.