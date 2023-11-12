The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) play the LSU Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils' 55.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 fewer points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed.

Mississippi Valley State had a 2-17 record last season when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

Last year, the Tigers scored 82.3 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 78.2 the Delta Devils gave up.

LSU went 18-0 last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.

Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% lower than the 53.5% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents hit.

The Delta Devils' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).

