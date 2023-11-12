Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they'll face Byron Murphy and the Minnesota Vikings defense. For more stats and analysis on the Saints receivers' matchup versus the Vikings' pass defense, continue reading.

Saints vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 68.3 7.6 31 93 8.78

Chris Olave vs. Byron Murphy Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave's team-leading 563 yards as a receiver have come on 50 catches (out of 85 targets) with two touchdowns.

In the air, New Orleans has passed for the seventh-highest number of yards in the league at 2,159, or 239.9 per game.

The Saints' scoring average on offense is 21.7 points per game, 13th in the NFL.

New Orleans carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.7 times per game (sixth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Saints are airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (44% red-zone pass rate).

Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense

Byron Murphy has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 35 tackles, two TFL, and nine passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,029 (225.4 per game). It also ranks 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

So far this season, the Vikings are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.1 per game), ranking 19th in the NFL.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Chris Olave vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Byron Murphy Rec. Targets 85 63 Def. Targets Receptions 50 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.3 42 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 563 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.6 3.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 190 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

