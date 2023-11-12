The Texas Southern Tigers (2-7) and the Alcorn State Braves (6-3) play on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium in a battle of SWAC opponents.

Texas Southern is totaling 366.2 yards per game on offense this season (53rd in the FCS), and is surrendering 359.1 yards per game (71st) on defense. Alcorn State's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FCS with 19.9 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 23.1 points per game, which ranks 79th.

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Alcorn State Texas Southern 363 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.2 (79th) 307.2 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.1 (46th) 164 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.2 (17th) 199 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (94th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has racked up 1,745 yards on 64.9% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 105 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 120 times for 701 yards (77.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tyler Macon has racked up 163 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 375 (41.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has two touchdowns.

Malik Rodgers has caught 18 passes and compiled 364 receiving yards (40.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Tavarious Griffin's 17 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards (146 ypg) to lead Texas Southern, completing 54.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 156 rushing yards on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

LaDarius Owens has racked up 1,045 yards on 155 carries while finding the end zone five times.

This season, Jacorey Howard has carried the ball 56 times for 363 yards (40.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson's team-high 369 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 39 targets) with four touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 326 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Trenton Leary's 14 grabs have yielded 194 yards and one touchdown.

