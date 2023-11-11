Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Looking to wager on Hedman's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Victor Hedman vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:14 per game on the ice, is +2.

Hedman has a goal in three of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hedman has a point in 10 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points five times.

Hedman has an assist in 10 of 14 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hedman has an implied probability of 56.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Hedman has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 14 Games 4 17 Points 1 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

