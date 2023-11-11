The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) will square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) in AAC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are currently heavy, 22.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulane vs. Tulsa matchup.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-22.5) 53.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Tulane (-22.5) 53.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Tulane vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

  • Tulane has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 22.5-point favorites.
  • Tulsa has put together a 3-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 22.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Tulane & Tulsa 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000
To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150
Tulsa
To Win the AAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

