The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking sixth-best in total offense (493.4 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (282.2 yards allowed per game). Ole Miss' offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 38.8 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 22.9 points per game, which ranks 45th.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Ole Miss Georgia 478.9 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493.4 (9th) 365.7 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.2 (6th) 181.2 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.6 (48th) 297.7 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.9 (6th) 6 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (22nd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (87th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has racked up 2,467 yards (274.1 yards per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 334 yards with seven touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has rushed 169 times for 793 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has taken 67 carries and totaled 388 yards with three touchdowns.

Tre Harris leads his squad with 749 receiving yards on 38 catches with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has caught 44 passes and compiled 627 receiving yards (69.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dayton Wade's 56 targets have resulted in 40 catches for 602 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 2,721 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 632 rushing yards on 112 carries with eight touchdowns.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 58 times for 295 yards (32.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 41 catches for 566 yards (62.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Dominic Lovett has caught 39 passes while averaging 44.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been the target of 31 passes and compiled 21 grabs for 359 yards, an average of 39.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

