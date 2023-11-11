Big 12 foes will do battle when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) meet the UCF Knights (4-5) at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. UCF?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24

Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24 Oklahoma State has compiled a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

UCF has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Knights have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Cowboys have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-2.5)



Oklahoma State (-2.5) Oklahoma State is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

In UCF's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65.5)



Under (65.5) Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in a game just twice this season.

There have been four UCF games that have ended with a combined score higher than 65.5 points this season.

Oklahoma State averages 30.7 points per game against UCF's 32.8, amounting to two points under the matchup's point total of 65.5.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 54.3 46.2 Implied Total AVG 28.5 30.8 24.7 ATS Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 3-0 1-1

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 56 60.7 Implied Total AVG 35.7 38 33.8 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-0-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 1-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.