The Tampa Bay Lightning, Nicholas Paul included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Paul are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nicholas Paul vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Paul has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:57 on the ice per game.

In Paul's 14 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Paul has a point in five games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Paul has an assist in two of 14 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Paul has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Paul going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 14 Games 4 9 Points 2 7 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

