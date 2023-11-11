The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Alabama State Hornets (5-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium.

Mississippi Valley State has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking second-worst with 12 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 70th in the FCS (27.6 points allowed per game). Alabama State's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FCS with 16.5 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 19 points per game, which ranks 99th.

Find out how to watch this matchup on Valley SN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Valley SN

Valley SN City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State Alabama State 212.1 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.8 (116th) 255.4 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (3rd) 73.6 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123 (85th) 138.6 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.8 (96th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has 932 passing yards for Mississippi Valley State, completing 62% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Jared Wilson has racked up 281 yards on 74 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

This season, DePhabian Fant has carried the ball 23 times for 255 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jaxson Davis has hauled in 27 catches for 275 yards (30.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Kerrick Ross has hauled in 23 passes while averaging 21.4 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cobie Bates has compiled 16 grabs for 187 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per game.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has 943 passing yards, or 117.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.5% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Won Howell, has carried the ball 81 times for 342 yards (42.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Marcus Harris has rushed for 248 yards on 64 carries with three touchdowns.

Kisean Johnson paces his team with 617 receiving yards on 46 receptions with six touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has 15 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 197 yards (24.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyree Saunders has racked up 91 reciving yards (11.4 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mississippi Valley State or Alabama State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.