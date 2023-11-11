Mississippi State vs. UT Martin November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) will meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|80.5
|14th
|9th
|61
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|319th
|24th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|4th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|344th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
