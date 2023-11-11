Mississippi State vs. UT Martin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on SEC Network+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. UT Martin matchup.
Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|UT Martin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-21.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-21.5)
|141.5
|-8000
|+1800
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Mississippi State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 13 Bulldogs games hit the over.
- UT Martin won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- In Skyhawks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Mississippi State is 56th in college basketball. It is far below that, 135th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Mississippi State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
