Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Our projection model predicts the Texas A&M Aggies will take down the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kyle Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (43)
|Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17
Week 11 SEC Predictions
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Auburn vs Arkansas
- Vanderbilt vs South Carolina
- Alabama vs Kentucky
Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.
- The Bulldogs have only covered the spread twice in nine opportunities this year.
- Out of the Bulldogs' nine games with a set total, four have hit the over (44.4%).
- The average point total for Mississippi State this season is 7.4 points higher than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aggies have an implied win probability of 90.9%.
- The Aggies have four wins in nine games against the spread this season.
- Texas A&M is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
- Out of nine Aggies games so far this season, five have hit the over.
- The total for this game is 43, 8.3 points fewer than the average total in Texas A&M games thus far this season.
Bulldogs vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M
|32.3
|21.6
|35.2
|13.2
|27
|35.3
|Mississippi State
|22.7
|25.7
|25.7
|27.3
|16.7
|22.3
