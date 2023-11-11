You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nikita Kucherov and others on the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Amalie Arena.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

Kucherov has collected 11 goals and 12 assists in 14 games for Tampa Bay, good for 23 points.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Brayden Point has racked up 18 total points (1.3 per game) this season. He has six goals and 12 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Victor Hedman has 17 points so far, including three goals and 14 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 2 2 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 2 3 2 at Senators Nov. 4 1 1 2 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 15:19 per game.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Martin Necas has five goals and six assists to total 11 points (0.8 per game).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3

