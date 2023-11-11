The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) host the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Lightning are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Hurricanes fell to the Florida Panthers 5-2 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-110) Hurricanes (-110) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won 50.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (4-4).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 4-4 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 52.4%.

In 10 of 14 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 53 (4th) Goals 46 (9th) 50 (28th) Goals Allowed 49 (27th) 16 (2nd) Power Play Goals 13 (7th) 6 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (22nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Tampa Bay has gone 5-2-3 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Six of Tampa Bay's last 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Lightning's past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Lightning score the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 53 this season.

The Lightning rank 28th in total goals against, giving up 3.6 goals per game (50 total) in league play.

Their goal differential (+3) ranks them 11th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.